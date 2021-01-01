Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2360 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 381K
- Announced later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|130435
|GPU
|166857
|116461
|Memory
|94975
|70562
|UX
|110727
|62183
|Total score
|453946
|381921
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +16%
750
646
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +5%
2617
2498
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 820
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Shading units
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|579 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
