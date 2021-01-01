Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 381K
  • Announced later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 860 +19%
453946
Kirin 820
381921
CPU 136565 130435
GPU 166857 116461
Memory 94975 70562
UX 110727 62183
Total score 453946 381921

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +16%
750
Kirin 820
646
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +5%
2617
Kirin 820
2498

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2021 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

