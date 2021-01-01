Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 860
VS
Kirin 9000
Snapdragon 860
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 691K vs 453K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2960 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
453946
Kirin 9000 +52%
691667
CPU 136565 189738
GPU 166857 291337
Memory 94975 115924
UX 110727 89892
Total score 453946 691667

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
750
Kirin 9000 +41%
1059
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
2617
Kirin 9000 +43%
3741

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
Execution units - 24
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or HiSilicon Kirin 9000
6. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) or HiSilicon Kirin 9000
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or HiSilicon Kirin 9000
8. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) or HiSilicon Kirin 9000
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or HiSilicon Kirin 9000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish