Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
87
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
90
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
89
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 691K vs 453K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2960 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|189738
|GPU
|166857
|291337
|Memory
|94975
|115924
|UX
|110727
|89892
|Total score
|453946
|691667
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
750
Kirin 9000 +41%
1059
Multi-Core Score
2617
Kirin 9000 +43%
3741
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|81 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|-
|24
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site
