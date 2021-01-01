Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 9000E
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
85
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 639K vs 453K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2960 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|-
|GPU
|166857
|-
|Memory
|94975
|-
|UX
|110727
|-
|Total score
|453946
|639271
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
750
Kirin 9000E +44%
1081
Multi-Core Score
2617
Kirin 9000E +47%
3834
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 9000E
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|760 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|22
|Shading units
|-
|352
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
