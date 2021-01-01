Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 9 score – 554K vs 337K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|138608
|77623
|GPU
|201905
|101795
|Memory
|90665
|69208
|UX
|118540
|83622
|Total score
|554257
|337760
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +91%
745
391
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +87%
2588
1384
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|415.6 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|384
|192
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
