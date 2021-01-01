Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 860
VS
Kirin 970
Snapdragon 860
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 9 score – 554K vs 337K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 29 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +64%
554257
Kirin 970
337760
CPU 138608 77623
GPU 201905 101795
Memory 90665 69208
UX 118540 83622
Total score 554257 337760
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +91%
745
Kirin 970
391
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +87%
2588
Kirin 970
1384
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.3 images/s 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s 24.4 words/s
Machine learning 46.35 images/s 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s 415.6 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 384 192
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
