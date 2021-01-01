Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 437K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|138017
|GPU
|166857
|145170
|Memory
|94975
|98516
|UX
|110727
|55324
|Total score
|453946
|437410
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +1%
750
746
Multi-Core Score
2617
Kirin 990 (4G) +18%
3080
|Image compression
|-
|148.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|23.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|54.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|55.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.13 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|797.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 990 (4G)
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|16
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2