Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Snapdragon 860
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Snapdragon 860
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 506K vs 453K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Kirin 990 (5G)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
453946
Kirin 990 (5G) +12%
506770
CPU 136565 154284
GPU 166857 174684
Memory 94975 100370
UX 110727 70979
Total score 453946 506770

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Execution units - 16
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 860
2. Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 860
3. Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 860
4. Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Snapdragon 860
5. Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
6. Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
7. Exynos 990 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
8. Kirin 980 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
9. Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish