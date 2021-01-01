Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 425K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +7%
453946
Kirin 985
425140
CPU 136565 139377
GPU 166857 133940
Memory 94975 77188
UX 110727 66447
Total score 453946 425140

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
