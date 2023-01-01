Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 7200

Snapdragon 860
VS
Dimensity 7200
Snapdragon 860
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 567K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
567554
Dimensity 7200 +41%
802255
CPU 151132 -
GPU 205657 -
Memory 99765 -
UX 110578 -
Total score 567554 802255
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 45.1 words/s -
Machine learning 44.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.67 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 774 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Score 3456 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 February 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
