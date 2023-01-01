Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 567K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|151132
|-
|GPU
|205657
|-
|Memory
|99765
|-
|UX
|110578
|-
|Total score
|567554
|802255
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
735
Dimensity 7200 +16%
856
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +12%
2585
2313
|Image compression
|142.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|19.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|45.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|44.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|22.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.67 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|774 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|-
|Score
|3456
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
