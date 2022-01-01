Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 8000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 8000

Snapdragon 860
VS
Dimensity 8000
Snapdragon 860
Dimensity 8000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8000 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2750 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8000
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 820K vs 567K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Dimensity 8000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
567000
Dimensity 8000 +45%
820817
CPU 143513 197563
GPU 202345 315470
Memory 94579 149037
UX 123827 158160
Total score 567000 820817
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s -
Machine learning 46.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s -
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Score 3455 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Dimensity 8000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2750 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8000 official site

