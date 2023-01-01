Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 8200 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 567K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2960 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Dimensity 8200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
567554
Dimensity 8200 +54%
873526
CPU 151132 205146
GPU 205657 332589
Memory 99765 153204
UX 110578 174402
Total score 567554 873526
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 45.1 words/s -
Machine learning 44.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.67 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 774 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Score 3456 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Dimensity 8200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 675 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 MediaTek APU 580
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 December 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

