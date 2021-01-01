Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 860
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 860
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 34.13 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 552K
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
552692
Dimensity 9000 +84%
1015677
CPU 138608 -
GPU 201905 -
Memory 90665 -
UX 118540 -
Total score 552692 1015677
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s -
Machine learning 46.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s -
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 675 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

