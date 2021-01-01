Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 34.13 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 552K
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|138608
|-
|GPU
|201905
|-
|Memory
|90665
|-
|UX
|118540
|-
|Total score
|552692
|1015677
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
737
Multi-Core Score
2588
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|November 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|MT6983
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2