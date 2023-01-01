Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 9200 VS Snapdragon 860 Dimensity 9200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 860 567554 Dimensity 9200 +103% 1150519 CPU 151132 275605 GPU 205657 436558 Memory 99765 227902 UX 110578 204053 Total score 567554 1150519 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 860 735 Dimensity 9200 +79% 1314 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 860 2585 Dimensity 9200 +93% 4994 Image compression 142.1 Mpixels/s - Face detection 19.9 images/s - Speech recognition 45.1 words/s - Machine learning 44.8 images/s - Camera shooting 22.6 images/s - HTML 5 1.67 Mnodes/s - SQLite 774 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 860 3456 Dimensity 9200 +250% 12109 Stability 97% 86% Graphics test 20 FPS 72 FPS Score 3456 12109

PUBG Mobile 58 FPS [Ultra]

Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS [Ultra]

Fortnite 26 FPS [Low]

Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS [Ultra]

World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS [Ultra]

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS [Ultra]

Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 1080 x 2400

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Dimensity 9200

CPU Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)

3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2960 MHz 3050 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count - 17 billion TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3 GPU frequency 675 MHz - Execution units 2 11 Shading units 384 - FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.3 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory frequency 2133 MHz - Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s - Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP - Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G - 4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 7 Bluetooth 5.1 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced April 2019 November 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8150-AC - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site