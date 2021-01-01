Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 451K vs 108K
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|138565
|45569
|GPU
|174857
|13274
|Memory
|64975
|26158
|UX
|67727
|20894
|Total score
|451443
|108497
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +318%
723
173
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +162%
2553
975
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1