Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 860
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 860
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 456K vs 195K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~48%)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +133%
456410
Helio G88
195646
CPU 138565 74619
GPU 174857 33985
Memory 64975 42103
UX 67727 43577
Total score 456410 195646
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +117%
741
Helio G88
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +100%
2622
Helio G88
1313
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s -
Machine learning 46.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s -
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 865
2. Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 855
3. Snapdragon 860 or Exynos 990
4. Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 750G
5. Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 870
6. Helio G88 or Snapdragon 720G
7. Helio G88 or Helio G90T
8. Helio G88 or Snapdragon 662
9. Helio G88 or Snapdragon 732G
10. Helio G88 or Helio G95

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish