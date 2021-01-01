Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Helio P70

Snapdragon 860
VS
Helio P70
Snapdragon 860
Helio P70

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Performs 13.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 556K vs 227K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Helio P70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +145%
556037
Helio P70
227353
CPU 138608 77653
GPU 201905 44915
Memory 90665 48030
UX 118540 55682
Total score 556037 227353
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +143%
737
Helio P70
303
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +85%
2624
Helio P70
1416
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s 82.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.3 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s 16.45 words/s
Machine learning 46.35 images/s 12.2 images/s
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s 9.58 images/s
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s 429.6 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 384 48
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops 78.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC MT6771V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 870
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 732G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 750G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 778G
6. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
9. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
10. MediaTek Helio P70 or Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P70 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish