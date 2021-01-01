Snapdragon 860 vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Performs 13.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 556K vs 227K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|138608
|77653
|GPU
|201905
|44915
|Memory
|90665
|48030
|UX
|118540
|55682
|Total score
|556037
|227353
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +143%
737
303
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +85%
2624
1416
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|82.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|16.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|12.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|9.58 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|429.6 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Helio P70
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|384
|48
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|78.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|MT6771V/CT
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3