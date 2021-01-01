Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 460

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 451K vs 144K
  • Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 460

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +212%
451443
Snapdragon 460
144687
CPU 138565 56442
GPU 174857 21816
Memory 64975 40048
UX 67727 26495
Total score 451443 144687
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +122%
2553
Snapdragon 460
1149
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s 77.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.3 images/s 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s 19.1 words/s
Machine learning 46.35 images/s 14.5 images/s
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s 9.61 images/s
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s 1.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s 422.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 36 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 42 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 256
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X11
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 860
2. Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 860
3. Dimensity 800U and Snapdragon 860
4. Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 860
5. Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 860
6. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 460
7. Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 460
8. Helio P35 and Snapdragon 460
9. Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 460
10. Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish