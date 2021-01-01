Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 451K vs 144K
- Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|138565
|56442
|GPU
|174857
|21816
|Memory
|64975
|40048
|UX
|67727
|26495
|Total score
|451443
|144687
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +187%
723
252
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +122%
2553
1149
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|19.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|14.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|9.61 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|422.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
