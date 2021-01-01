Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 556K vs 172K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 636

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +222%
556037
Snapdragon 636
172544
CPU 138608 57490
GPU 201905 24466
Memory 90665 35451
UX 118540 54658
Total score 556037 172544
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +129%
2624
Snapdragon 636
1148
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s 75.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.3 images/s 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s 20.45 words/s
Machine learning 46.35 images/s 15.45 images/s
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s 9.79 images/s
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s 1.51 Mnodes/s
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s 410.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 509
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 675 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X12
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC SDM636
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
