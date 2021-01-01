Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 556K vs 204K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|138608
|68288
|GPU
|201905
|35535
|Memory
|90665
|38070
|UX
|118540
|59108
|Total score
|556037
|204347
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +119%
737
337
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +97%
2624
1334
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|12 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|24.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|18.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|487.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
23 (92%)
2 (8%)
Total votes: 25