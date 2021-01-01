Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 662

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 451K vs 176K
  • Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +156%
451443
Snapdragon 662
176169
CPU 138565 69810
GPU 174857 34159
Memory 64975 44417
UX 67727 33716
Total score 451443 176169
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.3 images/s 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s 23.7 words/s
Machine learning 46.35 images/s 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s 505.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 96
FLOPS - 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X11
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
