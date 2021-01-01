Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 451K vs 172K
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 665

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +162%
451443
Snapdragon 665
172306
CPU 138565 71698
GPU 174857 33657
Memory 64975 42670
UX 67727 32113
Total score 451443 172306
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s 87.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.3 images/s 12.2 images/s
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s 21.45 words/s
Machine learning 46.35 images/s 16.65 images/s
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s 10.9 images/s
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s 1.8 Mnodes/s
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s 468 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 96
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X12
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2019 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
15 (78.9%)
4 (21.1%)
Total votes: 19

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
2. Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
3. MediaTek Dimensity 800U or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
9. MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish