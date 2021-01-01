Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 556K vs 238K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|138608
|112395
|GPU
|201905
|56069
|Memory
|90665
|34800
|UX
|118540
|28600
|Total score
|556037
|238590
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +73%
737
426
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +87%
2624
1402
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|97.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|14.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|26.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|23.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|14.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|1.92 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|507.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 675
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|96
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|328.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SDM675
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
