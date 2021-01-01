Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 8 score – 456K vs 238K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|138565
|97104
|GPU
|174857
|41456
|Memory
|64975
|48230
|UX
|67727
|48145
|Total score
|456410
|238348
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +38%
741
536
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +68%
2622
1565
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|27.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|23.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|527.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|14 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|845 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|96
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
