Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 322K
- Announced 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|106188
|GPU
|166857
|62482
|Memory
|94975
|55313
|UX
|110727
|59570
|Total score
|453946
|322905
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +19%
750
630
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +45%
2617
1804
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 690
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
