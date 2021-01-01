Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 556K vs 266K
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|138608
|76184
|GPU
|201905
|68309
|Memory
|90665
|53104
|UX
|118540
|67403
|Total score
|556037
|266831
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +80%
737
409
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +72%
2624
1523
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|26.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|22.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|478.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|47 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 712
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|550 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
