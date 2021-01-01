Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 283K
- Announced 1-year later
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|97740
|GPU
|166857
|71107
|Memory
|94975
|56066
|UX
|110727
|56462
|Total score
|453946
|283157
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +37%
750
547
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +51%
2617
1732
|Image compression
|-
|106.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|547.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|575 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
22 (78.6%)
6 (21.4%)
Total votes: 28