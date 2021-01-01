Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 732G

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 732G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 280K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 732G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +62%
453946
Snapdragon 732G
280955
CPU 136565 99028
GPU 166857 78778
Memory 94975 48445
UX 110727 52786
Total score 453946 280955

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 108.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.7 words/s
Machine learning - 25.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 549.4 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 47 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 810 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X15
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
395 (87.8%)
55 (12.2%)
Total votes: 450

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 860
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 860
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 860
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 860
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 732G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 732G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 732G
8. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 732G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish