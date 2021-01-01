Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 765
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 289K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|92922
|GPU
|166857
|94326
|Memory
|94975
|61048
|UX
|110727
|52552
|Total score
|453946
|289587
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +57%
750
478
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +45%
2617
1804
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 765
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|3
|Shading units
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|600 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
