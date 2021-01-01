Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 318K
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 765G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +43%
453946
Snapdragon 765G
318534
CPU 136565 103523
GPU 166857 93915
Memory 94975 65489
UX 110727 63805
Total score 453946 318534

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 95.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.3 words/s
Machine learning - 29.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 515.7 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 582 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X52
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

