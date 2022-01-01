Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 782G – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 782G

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 782G
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 782G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 782G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2700 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 592K vs 569K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 782G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
569115
Snapdragon 782G +4%
592749
CPU 143762 167494
GPU 204477 184099
Memory 98566 108062
UX 119732 132826
Total score 569115 592749
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 45.1 words/s -
Machine learning 44.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.67 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 774 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Score 3456 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 782G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2700 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 November 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC SM7325-AF
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 870
2. Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 778G
3. Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 695
4. Snapdragon 860 or Exynos 9611
5. Snapdragon 860 or Dimensity 1100
6. Snapdragon 860 or Dimensity 8100
7. Snapdragon 860 or Helio G99
8. Snapdragon 782G or Snapdragon 870
9. Snapdragon 782G or Snapdragon 778G Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 782G and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish