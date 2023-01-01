Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 569K
  • Supports 88% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 34.13 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2960 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
569079
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +126%
1286593
CPU 157151 265523
GPU 206964 579772
Memory 96438 236450
UX 107619 199190
Total score 569079 1286593
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.1 Mpixels/s 251.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 19.9 images/s 46.2 images/s
Speech recognition 45.1 words/s 122.9 words/s
Machine learning 44.8 images/s 114.1 images/s
Camera shooting 22.6 images/s 51.7 images/s
HTML 5 1.67 Mnodes/s 5.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite 774 Krows/s 1510 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 64%
Graphics test 20 FPS 73 FPS
Score 3456 12223

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 740
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 675 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops 3481 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 64 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4500 Mbps Up to 10000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1240 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC SM8550-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
