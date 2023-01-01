Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 569K
- Supports 88% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 34.13 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2960 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|157151
|265523
|GPU
|206964
|579772
|Memory
|96438
|236450
|UX
|107619
|199190
|Total score
|569079
|1286593
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
737
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +102%
1490
Multi-Core Score
2592
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +93%
5003
|Image compression
|142.1 Mpixels/s
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|19.9 images/s
|46.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|45.1 words/s
|122.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|44.8 images/s
|114.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.6 images/s
|51.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.67 Mnodes/s
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|774 Krows/s
|1510 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|64%
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|73 FPS
|Score
|3456
|12223
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 740
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|3481 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|64 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|Snapdragon X70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4500 Mbps
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1240 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SM8550-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
