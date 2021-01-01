Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 284K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2450 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 835

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +60%
453946
Snapdragon 835
284231
CPU 136565 81260
GPU 166857 109179
Memory 94975 49789
UX 110727 38165
Total score 453946 284231

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 95.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.5 words/s
Machine learning - 24.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.99 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 534.8 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 540
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 710 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 682
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
7. HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
8. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish