Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 284K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2450 MHz)
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|81260
|GPU
|166857
|109179
|Memory
|94975
|49789
|UX
|110727
|38165
|Total score
|453946
|284231
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +91%
750
392
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +53%
2617
1715
|Image compression
|-
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|31.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|24.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|534.8 Krows/s
Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
