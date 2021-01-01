Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 361K
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 845

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +26%
453946
Snapdragon 845
361206
CPU 136565 101932
GPU 166857 144105
Memory 94975 56515
UX 110727 57020
Total score 453946 361206

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 128.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 37.8 words/s
Machine learning - 35.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 19.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.62 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 686.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 48 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 630
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 710 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced March 2021 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

