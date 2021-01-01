Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 361K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|101932
|GPU
|166857
|144105
|Memory
|94975
|56515
|UX
|110727
|57020
|Total score
|453946
|361206
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +45%
750
516
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +18%
2617
2217
|Image compression
|-
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|37.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|35.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|19.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|686.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 845
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
