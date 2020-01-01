Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 405K
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12 Bionic +23%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +12%
3302
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +52%
616135
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|-
