Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A12X Bionic

Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus
616135
A12X Bionic +3%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 645 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
68 (42.2%)
93 (57.8%)
Total votes: 161

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 865 Plus or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish