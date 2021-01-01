Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 709K
- Better instruction set architecture
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|194861
|214698
|GPU
|238559
|324552
|Memory
|119661
|167472
|UX
|155514
|132953
|Total score
|709094
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +89%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3358
A15 Bionic +45%
4862
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|104 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1365 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|-
