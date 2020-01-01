Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Kirin 820

Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
Kirin 820
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 378K
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2360 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +63%
616135
Kirin 820
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 645 MHz -
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2020 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 865 Plus or ask any questions
