Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Kirin 9000E
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 616K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000E +8%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3325
Kirin 9000E +10%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
616351
Kirin 9000E +6%
651115
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Kirin 9000E
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|22
|Shading units
|512
|352
|FLOPS
|1365 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
