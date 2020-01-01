Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 434K
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2860 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +42%
616135
Kirin 990 (4G)
434078

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 645 MHz 600 MHz
Cores - 16
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS - 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2020 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

