Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 503K
- Announced 9 months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2860 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +20%
922
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3302
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +22%
616135
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
Cast your vote
61 (83.6%)
12 (16.4%)
Total votes: 73
Related Comparisons
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and 865 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Samsung Exynos 990 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)