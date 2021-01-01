Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 865 Plus
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 8

CPU 17849 -
GPU 236287 -
Memory 98253 -
UX 99657 -
Total score 615331 623034

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 104 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 645 MHz -
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1365 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2020 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (56.3%)
7 (43.8%)
Total votes: 16

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, or ask any questions
