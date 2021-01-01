Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Dimensity 800U

Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
Dimensity 800U
Snapdragon 865 Plus
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 615K vs 324K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865 Plus
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 Plus +90%
615655
Dimensity 800U
324075
CPU 17849 106663
GPU 236287 89658
Memory 98253 65289
UX 99657 65998
Total score 615655 324075

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 47 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 104 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 35 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[High]		 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340		 Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 645 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 512 48
FLOPS 1365 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2020 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Snapdragon 865 Plus, or ask any questions
