Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Helio G80

Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
Helio G80
Snapdragon 865 Plus
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Performs 25x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 228% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 718K vs 225K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865 Plus
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 Plus +219%
718389
Helio G80
225524
CPU 194861 73002
GPU 238559 37735
Memory 119661 46714
UX 155514 64513
Total score 718389 225524
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 Plus +150%
3311
Helio G80
1322
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 104 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[High]		 54 FPS
[High]
Device Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340		 Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 645 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1365 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB MT6769T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and 865 Plus
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 865 Plus
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and 865 Plus
5. Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and MediaTek Helio G80
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio G80
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and MediaTek Helio G80
9. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and MediaTek Helio G80
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and MediaTek Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish