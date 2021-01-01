Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Helio G95

Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
Helio G95
Snapdragon 865 Plus
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Performs 7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 301K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 51% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865 Plus
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 Plus +105%
616527
Helio G95
301134
CPU 17849 97589
GPU 236287 86889
Memory 98253 56527
UX 99657 59351
Total score 616527 301134
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 Plus +106%
3364
Helio G95
1634

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 104 FPS
[Ultra]		 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[High]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340		 Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 645 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 64
FLOPS 1365 Gigaflops 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB MT6785V/CD
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, or ask any questions
