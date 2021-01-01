Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 865 Plus
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 718K vs 346K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 51% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865 Plus
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 Plus +107%
718389
Helio G96
346649
CPU 194861 92742
GPU 238559 95976
Memory 119661 57726
UX 155514 98195
Total score 718389 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 Plus +100%
3311
Helio G96
1657

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 104 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 645 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1365 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus
2. Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 865 Plus
3. Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865 Plus
4. Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 865 Plus
5. Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 Plus
6. Snapdragon 720G and Helio G96
7. Snapdragon 732G and Helio G96
8. Snapdragon 678 and Helio G96
9. Snapdragon 860 and Helio G96
10. Helio G88 and Helio G96

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish