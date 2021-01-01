Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 177K
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 865 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 865 Plus +246%
616527
Snapdragon 662
177992
CPU 17849 69810
GPU 236287 34159
Memory 98253 44417
UX 99657 33716
Total score 616527 177992
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.7 words/s
Machine learning - 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 505.85 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 104 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[High]		 30 FPS
[High]
Device Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340		 Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 645 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1365 Gigaflops 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2020 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

