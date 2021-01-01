Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 176K
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|17849
|71698
|GPU
|236287
|33657
|Memory
|98253
|42670
|UX
|99657
|32113
|Total score
|616527
|176025
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 Plus +192%
931
319
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 Plus +147%
3364
1360
|Image compression
|-
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|21.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|16.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|468 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|104 FPS
[Ultra]
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[High]
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|96
|FLOPS
|1365 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
