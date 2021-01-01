Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 615K vs 281K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|17849
|99886
|GPU
|236287
|71529
|Memory
|98253
|50549
|UX
|99657
|52632
|Total score
|615655
|281236
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 Plus +62%
926
572
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 Plus +93%
3303
1714
|Image compression
|-
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.15 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|561.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|104 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[High]
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1365 Gigaflops
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
