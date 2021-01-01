Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 615K vs 281K
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 865 Plus +119%
615655
Snapdragon 720G
281236
CPU 17849 99886
GPU 236287 71529
Memory 98253 50549
UX 99657 52632
Total score 615655 281236

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 108.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.15 words/s
Machine learning - 25.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 16.15 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 561.5 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 43 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 104 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[High]		 30 FPS
[High]
Device Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340		 Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 645 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1365 Gigaflops 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X55 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2020 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB SM7125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

