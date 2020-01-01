Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 281K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +62%
922
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +82%
3302
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +119%
616135
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
Cast your vote
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G