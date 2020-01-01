Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 732G

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 281K
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +119%
616135
Snapdragon 732G
281935

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 645 MHz 950 MHz
Number of ALUs 512 128
FLOPS - 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2020 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB SM7150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 865 Plus or ask any questions
