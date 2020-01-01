Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 319K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 7 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +57%
922
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +84%
3302
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +93%
616135
319115
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
Cast your vote
16 (94.1%)
1 (5.9%)
Total votes: 17
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or Apple A14 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835