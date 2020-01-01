Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 768G – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 768G

Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 768G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 374K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 768G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 645 MHz 750 MHz
Number of ALUs 512 192
FLOPS - 720 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2020 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB SM7250-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 865 Plus or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish